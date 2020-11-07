Joe Biden's Election Met With Mixed Reaction Among CT Residents

The reaction to Joe Biden’s election here in Connecticut has been passionate and mixed with a touch of conflict. While some continue to question the election’s integrity, others celebrated.

“It feels like I can take a deep breath for the first time in four and a half years,” said Becky Jacobsen.

Jacobsen was one of several people who gathered at the State Capitol on Saturday afternoon to rally for the president-elect.

“I just feel with Joe Biden being in office, there is more of a chance of our needs being met and our demands is being heard,” said Joanna Iovino.

Resistance, though, remains as some continue to question the vote.

“I mean how can Biden, overnight, come out with all these votes? Trump was leading and then Biden has all these votes? No,” said Kristina Thompson of Glastonbury.

Supporters of President Trump remain adamant.

“I hope that all the patriots out there will stand with President Trump because it’s just a huge fraud on the American people,” said Kevin Evans of New Britain.

The emotional response, to this election, has only added to its historical context.

“The last time we did not have a peaceful transition was the outbreak of the Civil War when the south refused to accept the results,” said UConn History Professor Manisha Sinha.

Sinha draws comparisons to Abraham Lincoln’s election in 1860. She said this election was the most consequential since.

Quinnipiac University's Wesley Renfro, political science professor, gives more perspective on Joe Biden's projected win.

“It was not just choosing a presidential candidate but, in a way, it was choosing the character of what the country would be like in the future,” said Sinha, adding historical significance is Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris.

“It represents people of color, African-Americans, immigrants and women,” she continued.

While the president has vowed further legal action, and the Electoral College must still cast its vote, some people we spoke with say they are already feeling closure.

“I’m just excited that it’s over and maybe we can get to some normalcy and calm,” said Stacy Joiner of Hartford.