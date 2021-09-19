West Hartford

Jogger Struck by Car in West Hartford: PD

NBC Connecticut

A pedestrian was struck by a car and subsequently injured Sunday morning in West Hartford, according to police.

Officials said a woman was hit on Fern Street by North Main at approximately 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a female jogger injured and the involved vehicle was still at the scene.

The jogger was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The road was closed but has since been reopened.

The West Hartford Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

