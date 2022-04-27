John Maduko Hired to Lead Soon-to-Be Merged CT Community Colleges

The Board of Regents for Higher Education (BOR) has appointed Dr. John Maduko as the first president of the CT State Community College.

The state's 12 community colleges recently merged into one state community college with 32,000 students, which Maduko will lead starting in June.

Maduko is a medical doctor who currently serves as vice president of academic and student affairs for Minnesota State Community and Technical College. He's been there since 2019.

“I have come to Connecticut because I believe that CT State has a mission that is meaningful and authentic,” Maduko said. “We are establishing a ‘new normal’ of higher education. The impact of the pandemic over the last two and a half years has been enormous and will have long-lasting effects. But there is an even stronger history here of success in academics and career programs, student affairs and wrap-around student services that we will leverage.”

Maduko previously held administrative leadership and faculty roles at North Central Texas College District, Rasmussen University, Mountain State University, and others.

“We are now about a year away from the official opening of CT State as our single community college with all current locations continuing to stay open and remaining fully operational. I am confident that, with John Maduko in charge of the college and Terrence Cheng leading the CSCU system, we are in good hands to improve student success and provide workforce opportunities for all Connecticut residents,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

CSCU

“John is someone who understands the need to change and innovate based on data and the needs of the students we serve – but he also understands the importance of community buy-in, for a constructive working relationship with all employees within the college,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said. “In short, he knows how to work together and get tough things done..."

The BOR conducted a national search for the community college system's president. A search committee, which consisted of more than 40 students, faculty, professional staff, administrators, foundation leaders, union reps, and external partners, was involved in interviewing candidates for the role.

Maduko received his B.S. in biology from California State Polytechnic University and his M.D. from St. Matthew's University School of Medicine.

He will start his new role on June 3. Officials said he'll earn $300,000 annually.