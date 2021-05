The Jonas Brothers are coming to Connecticut.

Their 2021 “Remember This” is coming to Hartford in September and country music star Kelsea Ballerini will be joining the Jonas Brothers.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The show will be at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m.