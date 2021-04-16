connecticut weather

Just How Common Is Snow in CT in April?

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s mid-April and some parts of Connecticut are getting snow today.

While we do not come to expect snow in April, it has happened many times over.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

We actually get an average of 1.8 inches of snow in April, according to the NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists.

Until today, the last time we had snow in April was just last year, on April 18, 2020, when it snowed 2.4 inches in the Hartford area.

There was also snow on May 9, 2020, which was Mother’s Day weekend.

In 2016, it snowed on April 3 and 4 and we got 6.9 inches of snow.

The largest April storm, according to official records, was on April 6, 1982, when 14.1 inches fell.

Here’s a look at the snowfall totals from the current storm.

Did it snow where you are? Send your photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

John Stamos 5 hours ago

How John Stamos, Not a Sports Fan, Learned to Play a Coach

Derek Chauvin 5 hours ago

What's Next in the Derek Chauvin Trial?

autism 6 hours ago

How One Woman Is Helping Autistic Designers Find Their Path in the Fashion Industry

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us