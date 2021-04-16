Just How Common Is Snow in CT in April?

It’s mid-April and some parts of Connecticut are getting snow today.

While we do not come to expect snow in April, it has happened many times over.

We actually get an average of 1.8 inches of snow in April, according to the NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists.

Until today, the last time we had snow in April was just last year, on April 18, 2020, when it snowed 2.4 inches in the Hartford area.

There was also snow on May 9, 2020, which was Mother’s Day weekend.

In 2016, it snowed on April 3 and 4 and we got 6.9 inches of snow.

The largest April storm, according to official records, was on April 6, 1982, when 14.1 inches fell.

Here’s a look at the snowfall totals from the current storm.

