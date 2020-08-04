K9 Mylo to the Rescue: Police Dog Helps Find Missing South Windsor Man

An East Windsor police dog helped "sniff out" a missing elderly man who wandered away from his South Windsor home Wednesday morning, said police.

Ofc. Mitchell and K9 Mylo responded to South Windsor to assist their police department in locating a missing elderly man at approximately 3:30 a.m.

It was reported the man had walked away from his home about 25-30 minutes before the K9 team arrived.

"A track was started and K9 Mylo picked up the elderly man’s scent by using his pillow case," said police.

According to police, K9 Mylo tracked the man approximately a half mile to the backyard of a residence where a loud banging could be heard.

"If it wasn’t for Mylo’s nose, it would have been very difficult to find the elderly male," said officials.

No word yet on the condition of the man but police are congratulating the k9 team for a job well done.