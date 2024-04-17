Karate instructor in Cromwell accused of inappropriate relationship with student

A karate instructor in Cromwell is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and police have arrested him.
Cromwell police said they received a complaint in March about an inappropriate relationship between a karate instructor and a student, who is a minor, at Impact Martial Arts on Main Street and they launched an investigation.
Police have charged 32-year-old Orest Markiv with two counts of second-degree sexual assault.
He was held on a $150,000 bond and is due in Middletown Superior Court on Wednesday.
