Man assaulted woman and held her against her will in Willington: police

State police have arrested a 29-year-old Granby man who is accused of assaulting a family member and holding her against her will for hours.

State police said the investigation started just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday when someone called 911 and said a woman had been assaulted and was being held at knifepoint.

Troopers responded and found the suspect in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in a parking lot. They said they eventually detained him and found no weapons on him, state police said.

The suspect told state police that he and the woman had gotten into a fight, state police said, and he admitted to having a knife, but said it was not on him.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

While searching the vehicle, police found a knife with a six-inch-long blade in the car and took it to process as evidence.

Other state troopers met with the victim. State police said her face and hands were injured and she was taken to a local hospital.

Police called this a family violence crime and said the victim told investigators that the man was living in a tent in a wooded area in Willington and she had visited him at the campsite.

During an argument, he threatened to kill her and she tried to leave, but he forced her to the ground, hit her in the face and bound her wrists with rope, she told police.

Eventually, she was able to convince him to remove the restraints, according to state police.

In the hours that followed, the suspect threatened to kill the woman and held a knife against her throat several times, state police said.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the woman convinced the suspect to allow her to use the restroom at a nearby business and she drove there, with him in the car passenger seat.

When they got to the business, the man stayed in the car as the woman went inside, where she contacted a family member who then called 911.

The suspect was charged with possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, breach of peace in the second degree, assault in the third degree, threatening in the second degree, kidnapping in the second degree and unlawful restraint in the first degree.