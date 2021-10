New Haven school officials said a group of children broke into a school in New Haven Monday afternoon.

The school district said children aged 10 to 13 broke into Roberto Clemente Elementary School. Officials said they believe five children were involved.

It is unknown if there is any damage to the school.

The school was secured after New Haven Police cleared the scene.

All New Haven schools were closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day.