Lake Compounce announces opening at end of April

Lake Compounce, the longest-running amusement park in the country, is getting ready to open in just ten days.

The Bristol-based amusement park is set to open its doors on April 27 at 11 a.m., with seasonal passholders allowed to enter the park one hour earlier.

In celebration of the grand opening, the park is hosting an "Opening Weekend" extravaganza, with the spotlight shining on their iconic 100-year-old Wildcat roller coaster. This ride is making its return after undergoing two years of extensive renovations.

Lake Compounce is boasting a host of exciting updates and enhancements for visitors to anticipate, with some of the additional features being 1846 Coffee Co., an upgraded Boulder Dash Roller Coaster, meet and greet with characters and others.

“We are thrilled to reopen this historic piece of Connecticut history as we celebrate the start of our 178 season,” Doug Hemphill, Lake Compounce general manager said.

For more information about the opening and tickets, visit their website.