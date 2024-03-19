Lake Compounce announces opening day with new upgrades and improvements

Lake Compounce, the longest-running amusement park in the country, is getting ready to open for the season at the end of April.

The amusement park, located in Bristol, will open on April 27 and they'll have several updates and improvements to look forward to.

The park's nearly 100-year-old Wildcat roller coaster will reopen after going through the first phase of a two-year wood re-tracking project.

During this process, more than 800 feet of the roller coaster's wood track has been replaced with a vertically stacked track. This means that wood pieces have been vertically stacked on top of one another instead of horizontally, allowing for an overall smoother and more enjoyable ride, a spokesperson said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We are proud to have restored the Wildcat coaster while also maintaining its integrity as an all-wood roller coaster as the ride celebrates nearly 100 years," General Manager Doug Hemphill said.

In addition to Wildcat upgrades, another roller coaster, Boulder Dash, has gone through a transformation with over 1,000 feet of steel track being added to the ride.

On opening day, guests will be able to enjoy the park's new coffee shop, 1846 Coffee Co. It's located next to Wave Swinger.

A new retail location called Toy Store will also open, located across from Potato Patch. You'll now be able to exit through the gift shop, too.

The amusement park's summer concert series will return, with headliners including Good Vibrations, Bruno & the Hooligans and Adventures of Parrotdise, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band.

A spokesperson announced their new Beach Bash, featuring DJs that will take the stage every Saturday and Sunday for a family-friendly event. Find out more about what to expect on opening day here.