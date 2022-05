This Saturday, Lake Compounce is introducing its new water slide called Storm Surge.

Fitted with four speakers and 30 color-changing lights, the slide offers riders sights, sounds and thrills all the way down, Lake Compounce said.

Season passholders are invited to the official grand opening celebration beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Guests will also receive free Storm Surge merchandise and can be among the first to take on the new attraction.