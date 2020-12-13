Lamont Directs Flags to Half-Staff Monday in Remembrance of Sandy Hook Tragedy

Governor Ned Lamont is directing all flags be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Flags are to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Dec. 14 in honor of the 20 children and six adults who were killed eight years ago during the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown.

“The memories of the twenty young children and six educators whose lives were tragically taken on that horrible morning eight years ago will forever remain in our hearts,” Lamont said in a statement. “We can continue to honor them by performing acts of kindness, love, and humanity that brighten the lives of others and bring comfort to our community.”

I am directing flags in Connecticut be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, December 14, 2020 in remembrance of the 20 children and 6 adults whose lives were tragically taken 8 years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. 💚



“In the hours, days, and months that followed one of the most tragic days in our history, we saw an unprecedented outpouring of kindness and hope from millions of people across the state and country that showed only light and love can drive out darkness and hate. We must continue to protect the core values of humankind – love and unity – and ensure these principles serve as our guidepost for every facet of our lives. Newtown, my heart is with you today and always," Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said in a statement.