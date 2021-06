Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on budget negotiations with state legislators Thursday afternoon.

The governor has been negotiating with Democratic legislators since last month and the two sides have been at odds over taxes. Democratic legislators are pushing to raise some taxes, but Lamont has resisted adding any new taxes to the two-year budget.

Gov. Lamont will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. You can watch it in this article when it happens.