Lamont Urges Businesses in Abortion-Restrictive States to Move to Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont Friday issued an open letter to businesses in states that have restricted or plan to restrict abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We are writing to any business owner that is disappointed in the stance of their current state. If you are looking to relocate to a state that supports the rights of women and whose actions and laws are unwavering in support of tolerance and inclusivity," Lamont said in the letter.

The letter is accompanied by a YouTube video of Lamont urging businesses to consider moving to Connecticut.

"A place maybe your employees feel more at home, perhaps you feel more at home, your customers can better identify with our values, Lamont said in the video.

The governor touts Connecticut as a family-friendly state with paid family leave, access to quality childcare, and good schools.