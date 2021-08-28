Bridgeport

Large Police Presence at Scene of Shooting, Accident in Bridgeport

NBC Connecticut

There is a large police presence at a shooting that happened just before an accident in Bridgeport Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said they responded to the area of Lincoln Avenue at Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident. A person called police reporting that they'd heard gunshots fired just before the accident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a person was indeed shot.

Authorities remain at the scene investigating. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Lincoln Avenue is blocked off in the area of Main Street, police said.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-576-TIPS.

