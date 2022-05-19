Hartford

Two Injured, One Critically, After Hartford Shooting: Officials

NBC Connecticut

Two people are injured, one critically, after a shooting resulted in a car crash in front of the Hartford Police substation.

Fire officials said they responded to a reported car crash at the substation on Affleck Street Thursday night in the city's Frog Hollow neighborhood.

Authorities said they determined that a shooting resulted in a vehicle crashing into the architectural posts in front of the building.

Responding crews said two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men are approximately 25 years old, they said.

One of the men shot was in critical condition, unresponsive and not breathing, according to firefighters. The other man that was shot was conscious and alert.

Both men were treated at the scene and have been taken to a nearby hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time, according to officials.

Fire officials have since cleared the scene. Police are investigating the incident.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene said there was a large fire and police presence on Ward and Zion streets at around 11 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

