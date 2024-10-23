Large sewage tank explosion reported in Litchfield

An investigation is underway after a large sewage tank explosion in Litchfield on Wednesday.

Bantam Fire Company said they were called to the Water Pollution Control Authority at 11:45 a.m.

Responding crews learned that a flammable gas explosion happened in a sludge tank containing 50,000 gallons of sewage.

Firefighters looked for any structural damage and metered the affected area for flammable and toxic gases.

Authorities said there was no imminent health or safety threat to the community or the environment.

Electrical power was turned off to the affected building and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was called in.

The fire department said it appears that flammable sewage gas, which is a byproduct of decomposition, found an ignition source and caused the issue.

No injuries were reported. The investigation remains ongoing.