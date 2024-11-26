Lawmakers call on five major airlines to stop ‘junk fees' for baggage, seats

As millions of Americans fly to their holiday destinations, lawmakers are calling on major airlines to stop their so-called “junk fees.”

The U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released the findings from its year-long investigation into American, Delta, United, Frontier and Spirit airlines.

“Consolidation of the airlines means that 70% of the market is controlled by four airlines. So, they can march in lock step as they raise these junk fees sky high and charge consumers more than ever to carry on a bag or select a seat,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). “A record number of people will be traveling by air this Thanksgiving and they’re going to find it more frustrating and infuriating than ever – in part because airline junk fees are more burdensome than ever before.”

The report states that Frontier and Spirit pay gate agents incentives for bag policy enforcement that between 2022 and 2023 resulted in a payout to workers that totaled $26 million.

A Frontier spokesperson said they incentivize their gate agents to ensure compliance with bag size requirements.

It also looked into seat fees and how that generated $12.4 billion in revenue for all five airlines between 2018 and 2023.

“I’m flying on Frontier Airlines and usually you don’t have to pay for your carry on, but on this airline, you have to pay it. That’s a bummer,” said Valentina Huesca. “You have to pay to choose your seat. I don’t like that either.”

Some travelers were surprised by the extra fees when they arrived to Bradley International Airport on Tuesday.

“I did have to pay an extra $40 for my luggage. I wasn’t expecting that,” said Elliott Hernandez.

“My mom didn’t use a carry-on this time, she packed everything, so that’s one less fee she had to pay,” added Linda Yalen, of Hebron.

Next week, the subcommittee will be holding a hearing with the five major airline executives.

In response, a spokesperson for Spirit Airlines wrote, “Spirit Airlines has a long history of offering affordable, low-fare flights, which has made travel more accessible for the public. We are transparent about our products and pricing, our airport policies ensure Guests are treated fairly and equally, and we comply with all tax laws and regulations. We respectfully disagree with numerous statements and conclusions contained in the report. With that in mind, we believe it's time to come together and discuss meaningful initiatives that would even the playing field between larger and smaller airlines to benefit all travelers, including those who rely on airlines like Spirit. We look forward to explaining our position at a scheduled hearing on Dec. 4.”

United declined to comment.

Delta Air Lines also responded, a spokesperson writing, “Delta looks forward to the continued dialogue with the Subcommittee including appearing at next week’s hearing. For more than a year, Delta has voluntarily responded to the Subcommittee’s sweeping requests, including providing documents and information, responding to numerous rounds of requests and follow-ons, and providing a senior level employee and subject matter expert at the Subcommittee’s request for a lengthy interview to discuss ancillary fees. Next to safety, Delta’s number one priority is taking care of our people and our customers and includes our commitment to providing a choice of fare products that best meets our customers’ specific travel needs.”

A spokesperson for Frontier said, "Frontier works every day to increase consumers’ access to affordable air travel and to ensure that it provides the best possible value to its customers. Our unbundled services model has democratized air travel, enabling millions of individuals, families, and small businesses who otherwise would not or could not afford to travel the opportunity to travel by air. It has also had the additional competitive effect for consumers of inducing other airlines, particularly non-ULCC airlines, to reduce their fares and to introduce new, lower-fare products into the marketplace."

They went on to say that they apply excise taxes to all products and services that aren't optional.