Lawmakers debate election reform after Bridgeport arrests; state tests election security



The presidential election is still months away, but municipalities are getting ready.

The state held a training for 147 municipalities on emergency preparedness on Wednesday.

“The system in Connecticut is really well protected,” Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Deputy Director Brenda Bergeron said during a press conference at the state’s Emergency Operation Center.

The training looked at a range of scenarios including weather and natural disasters. A snowstorm in October 2011 resulted in widespread outages and caused issues for polling places in some places.

Officials also reviewed how to respond to other issues including physical threats that can include suspicious powders, voting machines catching fire and other potential problems.

Additionally, officials talked with local leaders about handling misinformation around elections.

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas has a full-time staff dedicated to misinformation in her office.

She said the employee is focused on information about voting access to polls and does not fact-check candidates or political claims.

“They scour the dark web and they make sure that any threats that surface get to the appropriate security agencies,” Thomas said.

The training also included police, the FBI, prosecutors and the State Election Enforcement Commission. Bergeron said they helped municipal leaders understand when something might violate state laws.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are also debating whether the state is doing enough to secure the integrity of Connecticut’s elections.

Four campaign workers were arrested Tuesday on charges related to Bridgeport’s 2019 mayoral election.

Those arrested include three staffers from Mayor Joe Ganim – including city employee and Bridgeport Democrat Vice President Wanda Geter-Pataky and City Council member Alfredo Castillo – and an employee for challenger Marilyn Moore.

Republicans want mandatory one year penalties and strict rules on absentee ballot applications.

“We believe if you commit voter fraud, you should go to jail here in the State of Connecticut,” Sen. Stephen Harding, (R) Minority Leader, said.

Democrats say it’s about swift and strong enforcement of existing laws. A newly signed law requires election regulators to turn potentially criminal cases over to prosecutors within 90 days.

“What I hope to see in the future is that any investigation and prosecution happen quickly and transparently and robustly,” Rep. Matt Blumenthal, (D) Stamford, said.