Lebanon Tree Farm Closes For Season Due to High Demand

A Lebanon tree farm is closing for the season due to an extremely high demand for Christmas trees.

BK Tree Farm announced on Facebook that after a very busy season, they are closing because they can't over cut their trees.

"We want to make sure there will be plenty of trees for next season," they said in a Facebook post.

The tree farm said this was their busiest season since opening a few years ago and they are grateful for the support of their small family business.

"Thank you to everyone that has visited the tree farm this season, we can not wait to see everyone next year!" they continued.