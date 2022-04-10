Ledyard Man Arrested for Having Gun, Drugs in His Car During Traffic Stop: Police

Groton Police have arrested man on gun and drug charges following a traffic stop Sunday.

Officials said they pulled the man over because of equipment violations on Route 12 in the area of Hickory Drive. The incident happened at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Responding officers said they smelled marijuana. The Ledyard man admitted to having a small pill-sized bottle containing marijuana, authorities said.

Police said they saw a reusable shopping bag in the back seat of the man's car that contained several other pill-sized bottles.

After searching the car, police found 461.3 grams of marijuana, powder and crack cocaine, two scales, a .380 caliber semi-automatic gun and a large amount of marijuana packaging materials.

The man was arrested and processed at the police department. Police said he is a convicted felon and shouldn't be carrying a firearm.

Authorities said the man faces charges including criminal possession of a firearm, possession with intent to sell, as well as several other possession charges.

He was released on a $35,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 22.