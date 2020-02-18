Les’ Dairy Bar in Meriden to Reopen This Spring

A popular Meriden ice cream shop will reopen for another season after the owner decided she wasn’t quite ready to retire after all.

Last July Les’ Dairy Bar owner Debra DiGiandomenico announced she would be closing the summer hotspot on East Main Street so she could retire.

DiGiandomenico has been running the stand her family purchased in the 1970s for more than 35 years. Her original plan was to sell the stand to someone that could continue the legacy.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, she said ever since her announcement to close she’s living a “rollercoaster ride of ups and downs” as she tried to sell her business. After failing to come to an agreement with two different buyers, she said she decided to push off retirement and reopen for another year.

“Friday February 14th I made the decision to shake it off, and come back and OPEN for another season. I will do my best to try and open in March, but I have my work cut out for me. I will continue to strive for the high quality service and product at a fair price that you have come to know Les' for!” she wrote.