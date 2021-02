LifeStar is responding to a ski accident at a mountain in Cornwall on Saturday afternoon.

Officials at LifeStar said a crew was responding to a ski accident at Mohawk Mountain on Great Hollow Rd.

Authorities did not release any details on the person who was injured or the extent of the injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.