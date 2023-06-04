Middletown

LifeStar Responding to Motorcycle Crash in Middletown

NBC Connecticut

Expect delays if your travels take you through Middletown this evening.

Part of Hartford Avenue near Route 9 is partially blocked as authorities continue to investigate a motorcycle crash.

Fire officials said LifeStar has responded to the scene and that serious injuries have been reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to call Middletown Police at 860-638-4000.

