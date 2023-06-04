LifeStar Responding to Motorcycle Crash in Middletown

Expect delays if your travels take you through Middletown this evening.

Part of Hartford Avenue near Route 9 is partially blocked as authorities continue to investigate a motorcycle crash.

Fire officials said LifeStar has responded to the scene and that serious injuries have been reported.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to call Middletown Police at 860-638-4000.