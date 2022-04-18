Bristol

Lifestar Transports Male After Being Impaled by Horshoe Stake in Bristol

A man is in the hospital after falling on a horseshoe pit that officials said went 7-8 inches inside his body.

According to Bristol Fire Department Chief Richard Hart, the incident took place around 12:30 p.m. at 59 Meadowbrook Drive.

Hart said the man was mowing his lawn when he started to back up and tripped and fell on the horseshoe bar.

Crews were able to cut the pipe and stabilize it so he could be transported for medical care.

Hart said he was taken to Page Park where Lifestar flew him to Hartford Hospital.

According to Hart, the man was conscious and alert.

No updates on his injuries have been given.

