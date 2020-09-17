Litchfield Public Schools All Remote Friday After COVID-19 Exposure

Litchfield Public Schools will be all remote learning on Friday after officials learned that several students across multiple schools had contact with someone who tested positive with COVID-19.

In a notice Thursday, school officials said the students attended a non-school event last weekend which led to prolonged exposure with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

All schools will be on remote learning Friday while buildings are deep cleaned.

The school district is working with the Torrington Area Health District on contact tracing. Those who are directly affected will be notified.

"The decision to change the learning phase is not an easy one but the safest with all current information. With so many variables (multiple grade levels, classrooms, and transportation) we must be vigilant to contain any possible community spread," the notice reads.

The district said more information about the status of next week's classes will be released by Sunday at the latest.