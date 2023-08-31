Lives lost to overdoses in CT remembered during candlelight vigil in Hartford

Families all over Connecticut remembered loved ones who died from overdoses or addiction with a candlelight vigil in Hartford Thursday.

One by one, the names of sons, daughters and parents lost to drug addiction are read aloud. Their faces, more than 200 of them, displayed in somber remembrance.

“He was the best of me and my husband," said Christine Gagnon said.

Gagnon lost her son Michael in 2017 from fentanyl.

“He just met people where they are, and he was so giving,” she said.

She honored his memory at a candle vigil at the state capitol hosted by the nonprofit “Today I Matter." There, 1,464 flags were placed on the lawn - one for each person who died from an overdose in Connecticut last year.

“This is our day just to take a pause and really think about and have reflection of the person that we lost,” Gagnon said.

Mark Flynn is reflecting on his son John who died nearly three years ago from ethanol poisoning. He wants to steer the conversation away from stigma.

“We all need to be compassionate against people with alcohol or drug related problems because some day it can be us,” Flynn said.

Gagnon agrees saying addiction doesn’t discriminate.

“It doesn’t matter what race you are, what social status you are, what gender you are. It affects everyone,” she said.

But she said there’s support for families who still have a chance to help someone struggling with their own addiction issues.

“If they are strong, they know they’re supported. Then, they’ll be more helped to their loved one that is suffering,” she said.

Other vigils were also held throughout the state Friday including New Britain and Manchester.