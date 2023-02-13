Local Advocates Weigh In on New Jersey Teen Suicide

Adriana Kuch, 14, died by suicide a few days after a video of her being attacked at school was posted on social media.

“I feel sad for this little girl, that she didn’t have the opportunity to get some support and find some ways to separate herself before taking that final act of suicide,” The Village for Families and Children Medical Director Laine Taylor said.

Local advocates are weighing in on the impacts social media can have on a teenager’s emotional well-being.

“Social media, for all the wonderful connection it can offer, magnifies every cut, bruise, wound, humiliation, pain of adolescents and the experience of that for some children is excruciating,” CT Child Advocate Sarah Eagan said.

There is also a call for change on the national level. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is leading the Kids Online Safety Act, which would require social media companies to put tools in place to protect families.

“The act would require social media to give parents and children, option, a default to disconnect from that toxic content,” Blumenthal said.

Meanwhile, at the Village for Families and Children in Hartford, there are several resources available in-person, after school or at home for anyone who is having a hard time.

“So, there are so many types of interventions that are available to support families and children who might be going through one major incident like this young girl in New Jersey or even a series of traumatic events,” Taylor said.

