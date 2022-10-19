Local Foundation Donates K9s, Funeral Concessions in Honor of Fallen Bristol Officers

The Hometown Foundation is fundraising to support Bristol Police and said they're providing two K9s to the department in honor of fallen Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

The two officers were killed in an ambush-style attack on Redstone Hill Road on Oct. 12.

The foundation said they've already raised more than $165,000 to support the department, and that number continues to grow.

According to a spokesperson, the Hometown Foundation is working with Bozzuto's Inc. to provide all of the food and drinks for an estimated 20,000 funeral attendees Friday. Several other businesses are volunteering or providing concessions including Adams Hometown Markets, The Aqua Turf Club and the Farmington Polo Club.

“This is when we all need to come together and try our best to pick up the pieces,” said Kristy Sevag, director of The Hometown Foundation.

Family, friends, fellow officers, and even strangers came out to pay respects to Sgt. Alex Hamzy Wednesday.

They're also hosting an event called "Back the Blue: A Ride for Bristol Police Department's Fallen Officers" which will take place on Oct. 30. Motorcyclists and car enthusiasts will gather at the Farmington Club and leave for a ride that goes past the Bristol Police Department.

The Hometown Foundation said there will be food trucks, music and a DogStar Rescue pet adoption expo. The animal rescue is waiving adoption fees for active police officers and donating $100 per dog adopted at the event.

The police department will receive two K9s in honor of the two officers that were killed. The Hometown Foundation has donated more than 30 K9s to police departments across the country. All K9s are supplied with a bulletproof vest, GPS collar and training, a spokesperson said.