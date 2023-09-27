Local libraries investigating book thefts after titles go missing

Some local libraries are raising red flags about books missing from their collections.

The West Hartford Public Library has filed a police report for the possibility of stolen books from their library.

“It's enough that we have noticed it’s a problem,” said Laura Irmscher, library director for West Hartford Public Library.

West Hartford police couldn’t offer much information about the case because the investigation is ongoing. They say, they are looking into the possibility of book thefts from the library.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Irmscher says they noticed the books missing from the “new” section.

"When people are asking for books, they call us or put a hold on a book, we check the shelf, and it’s not there.” Irmscher said.

She added the number of missing books is fluid, because there are always books misplaced, late to be returned, or are listed in the wrong section.

But the issues aren't just in West Hartford. East Hartford Public Library also says they are also looking into the possibility of book thefts. A number of their new books have also gone missing in recent months, and at least one has been spotted on amazon for resale.

In Middletown, the Russell Library says they have begun investigating whether there is a pattern to missing items.

Portland’s public library also confirmed they had the same problem, but they have made some security adjustments and the problem has since stopped.

“Its definitely impacting our service. It's very frustrating to tell a person we don’t have the thing that we are supposed to have to give to them, that they clearly need or want,” Irmscher said.

She hopes to replace the books as quickly as possible, but said it will still affect what they can provide.

"If we have to replace these books that affects the other books we can buy,” she said.