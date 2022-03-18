Local Police Donating Bulletproof Vests to Ukraine

Local police departments are coming together in an effort to get bulletproof vests over to the people of Ukraine.

A carload was collected by retired officers who are leading the effort. New Haven Police donating thirty of them Friday afternoon.

It was the idea of Stephen Coppola, a retired state criminal justice police inspector.

“There’s a lot of people, you know, just dying there and whatever we can do to help,” said Coppola.

He said a friend with family in Ukraine asked for help. Knowing that vests get cycled out every few years, he and former Hamden officers launched an effort to get protection over to the war-torn country.

“Some people leave them laying around, some people take them to the range and test fire on them,” said Gabriel Lupo, a retired deputy police chief from Hamden.

They can also be used in training or be destroyed. Retired Hamden Deputy Chief Bo Kicak was born in Poland, and this mission seemed like the right one.

“My family is dealing with it right now over there, so anyway that we can help is obviously something that we want to do,” Kicak said.

Leaders from Hamden, New Haven and Hartford stood together Friday, sharing that they’ve collected nearly 150 vests that will be shipped over to Ukraine.

“We are hoping that our efforts in collecting and donating these bulletproof vests will help keep the citizens of Ukraine safe,” said Hamden Chief John Sullivan.

The vests are still functional but have to be replaced about every five years. Police leaders said they plan to donate more as the vests are replaced.

“It’s just like an extension of what we used to do,” said Coppola, stating they’re glad to continue giving back.