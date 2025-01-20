Local Republicans celebrate Trump inauguration, Democrats worry about future

Local Republicans celebrated President Donald Trump’s inauguration and return to the White House Monday.

This includes a group of several dozen who gathered in New Haven for a watch party organized by the Connecticut Republican party.

“He said everything we were hoping to hear,” Phyllis Porcaro, of Wethersfield, said. “If he can get half of it done, our country is back.”

Attendees cheered often as Trump gave his speech, including as he laid out several policy goals.

Supporters said they wanted to hear him voice his commitment to tightening up on immigration, increasing drilling for oil and other priorities.

“Whoa, wonderful, powerful,” Francis Kalangala, of Bridgeport, said. “I've been waiting for this for years.”

Republicans also voiced hope that Trump’s experience from his first term in office will help him accomplish those goals this time.

Trump is just the second president to serve non-consecutive terms after losing to former President Joe Biden in 2020, only to defeat Kamala Harris this past November.

“He knows what he’s doing and he doesn’t have a learning curve,” Carl Tyler, of South Windham, said. “He knows what to do today.”

But Democrats felt Trump’s speech set a negative tone for his second term. They specifically said they were disappointed by some of the same policies he laid out in his address.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) also expressed disappointment with the fact that several tech company executives were sitting closer to Trump than Supreme Court Justices, governors and prominent officials.

“What we’re seeing is, on that platform and is his speech, a play to the looters and polluters, the billionaires and big tech giants,” Blumenthal said.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) said he opted not to go to the inauguration after Trump stated he planned to pardon several people convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. He also routinely called Trump “dangerous.”

Both Murphy and Blumenthal said they still want to work the Trump administration, but vowed to stand up for Connecticut’s policies, even if they clash with the president.

“I'm extremely concerned that his actions could do grave harm to Connecticut, and do it quickly,” Blumenthal said.