Looking to get away? Breeze Airways is offering up to 60% off flights

If you're looking to take a getaway in the near future, Breeze Airways is offering up to 60% off flights for the next several days.

In what's being coined "CYBREEZE WEEK," the airline has a variety of deals ranging from 10% to 60% off one-way airfare, depending on when you go.

Here is how much you could save:

Base fare discount Travel dates 60% 12/1/23 to 12/20/23 10% 12/21/23 to 1/2/24 60% 1/3/24 to 2/10/24 20% 2/11/24 to 4/20/24 25% 4/21/24 to 5/22/24 10% 5/23/24 to 8/13/24 40% 8/14/24 to 9/1/24

The promotion will be offered through Nov. 27. To apply the discount, you must enter 'CYBER' at checkout.

The discounts apply to all 45 cities Breeze flies out of, including Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

You can visit their website for more information.