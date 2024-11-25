Lottery player in CT won $25,000 a year for life

Someone won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery game on Friday, according to the CT Lottery.

The winning numbers on Friday were 17-31-33-38-46. The Lucky Ball was 17.

The winner of the $25,000 a year for life prize matched the five white balls. The ticket was sold at Minute Mart at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden, according to the CT Lottery.

The odds of winning that prize are one in 1.8 million.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Another ticket sold in Connecticut matched four number and the Lucky Ball to win $5,000. There were several smaller prizes as well.

There was no jackpot winner. The top prize is $365,000 a year for life. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 30.8 million.