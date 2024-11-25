CT Lottery

Lottery player in CT won $25,000 a year for life

NBC Connecticut

Someone won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery game on Friday, according to the CT Lottery.

The winning numbers on Friday were 17-31-33-38-46. The Lucky Ball was 17.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The winner of the $25,000 a year for life prize matched the five white balls. The ticket was sold at Minute Mart at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden, according to the CT Lottery.

The odds of winning that prize are one in 1.8 million.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Another ticket sold in Connecticut matched four number and the Lucky Ball to win $5,000. There were several smaller prizes as well.

There was no jackpot winner. The top prize is $365,000 a year for life. The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 30.8 million.

This article tagged under:

CT Lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us