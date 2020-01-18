Low Overnight Temperatures Make It Difficult to Fight Manchester House Fire

Fire officials are investigating what could have sparked a house fire this morning in Manchester.

The fire happened in a single family home on 126 Constance Drive just after 4 a.m. According to firefighters, the homeowner discovered smoke inside the home after being awakened by her smoke detector. She was able to evacuate the home safely before crews arrived.

Several hose lines were used to put out the fire in the attic and second floor of the home. Officials say low overnight temperatures caused additional hazards for firefighters with frozen water lines and icy conditions.

The house has been deemed uninhabitable by the local building department until repairs can be made. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Red Cross and Manchester Human Service Department have stepped in to help the homeowner.