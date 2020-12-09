Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz to Encourage Shopping Small This Holiday Season

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined Norwich leaders for a virtual discussion Wednesday afternoon about supporting small businesses this holiday season.

More than 60% of small businesses say they need to see consumer spending to return to pre-COVID levels to survive, according to a recent study.

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom and the executive director of the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce will encourage people to shop in small, local businesses this season, and to support small businesses year-round.

The plan is to offer a mix of virtual events as well as in-person events with social distancing.

Local officials are encouraging people to eat locally at a social distance, shop from local stores and buy gift cards from local companies to bring in some revenue so they can keep going.