shop small

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz to Encourage Shopping Small This Holiday Season

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz joined Norwich leaders for a virtual discussion Wednesday afternoon about supporting small businesses this holiday season.

More than 60% of small businesses say they need to see consumer spending to return to pre-COVID levels to survive, according to a recent study.

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom and the executive director of the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce will encourage people to shop in small, local businesses this season, and to support small businesses year-round.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 4 mins ago

Unions to Deliver Petition to Governor on School Safety Amid Pandemic

access health ct 1 hour ago

‘Get Covered 2021 Connecticut Day' Promotes Health Care Enrollment

The plan is to offer a mix of virtual events as well as in-person events with social distancing.

Local officials are encouraging people to eat locally at a social distance, shop from local stores and buy gift cards from local companies to bring in some revenue so they can keep going.

This article tagged under:

shop smallNorwich
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us