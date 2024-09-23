Lucky for Life player won $25,000 a year for life

Someone who played Lucky for Life in Connecticut on Sunday has won $25,000 a year for life, or $390,000, depending on whether the winner chooses the annuity or the cash option.

The winning numbers on Sunday were 5-13-27-35-48 and the Lucky Ball was 14.

The winner of the $25,000 for life prize matched five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball.

The ticket was sold at Henny Penny at 446 Boston Post Road in Waterford.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The winner has the choice of the annuity or the cash option, which is $390,000.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

The top prize for the game is $365,000 a year for life. No one won that.