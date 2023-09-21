Mail truck crash sends one to the hospital in Haddam

Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash involving a mail truck that sent one of the hospital in Haddam on Thursday.

Haddam Volunteer Fire Company said they responded to the accident on Saybrook Road near the Haddam and Higganum town line. Crews said a car struck a mail truck after crossing over the center line, eventually coming to a stop in a wooded area.

The car driver self-extricated and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown. The driver of the mail truck was evaluated at the scene and refused additional treatment, crews said.

A section of the road was closed while officials conducted an investigation. It has since reopened.