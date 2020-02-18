Hartford Nightclub shooting

Majestic Lounge Liquor License Suspended After Deadly Shooting

One person was killed and four others injured in a shooting at Majestic Lounge early Sunday morning.

State officials have suspended the liquor license of a Hartford nightclub that was the scene of a deadly shooting over the weekend.

The Department of Consumer Protection announced Tuesday that they issued a summary suspension for the Majestic Lounge at 451 Franklin Ave.

"We find that the February 16, 2020 shooting, in conjunction with the premise being a known 'Hot Spot' for police, demonstrates that the premise is operated in a manner that imperils public safety and demonstrates the need for better control of the premise by the permittee, backer, or their agents,'" the summary suspension order reads.

The Hartford Police Department and DCP’s Liquor Control Division are now investigating the incident.

“First, our thoughts are with the friends and family of those killed and injured this weekend. We take violence in liquor establishments incredibly seriously, and work to ensure that liquor permitees in our state have processes in place to prevent it,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull in a statement. “I would like to thank the men and women of the Hartford Police Department for their cooperation and timely communication regarding this matter. Our partnership with law enforcement allows us to resolve these issues as effectively as possible, always keeping public health and safety as a priority. I look forward to resolving this issue quickly.”

Hartford police said during a press conference Monday that there have been “some challenges” at the nightclub.

On Oct. 19, there was a stabbing as well as a shots fired incident outside. On Oct. 4, there was a shooting outside the establishment.

The club provides its own security and police said a lieutenant has met with the club owner on several occasions and advised him that the city will enforce a city ordinance which will essentially require him to have police inside and outside the establishment.

Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Hartford Nightclub Shooting

Hartford Nightclub shootingHartford
