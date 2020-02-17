Hartford Police To Give Update on Investigation Into Deadly Nightclub Shooting

Hartford police are expected to give an update about the investigation into the deadly nightclub shooting that happened over the weekend.

People in the Franklin Avenue neighborhood want to know what happened at the Majestic Lounge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"For that to happen, knowing that it don't randomly happen…yeah it makes me wonder and worry…you know about what could be going out here…what transpired," said Lisa Gardner, of Hartford.

Five people were shot. A 28-year-old man who hasn't been identified, was fatally wounded. Four others, two men and two women, are in stable condition, according to police.

Reverend Henry Brown from Mothers United Against Violence believes better community policing could help prevent violence.

"I want solutions, I want something to happen so we can change the perception of why people are still dying in Hartford," said Rev. Henry Brown.

Mayor Luke Bronin said it appears there had been a dispute inside the nightclub that escalated quickly and it involved illegal handguns.

"We will review both this incident as the investigation goes on and what needs to happen at this club. It may be they need to hire a significant number of police officers if they're going to remain in operation at all," Mayor Bronin said.

The Majestic Lounge has had another shooting incident a few months ago. While no one was hurt when shots were fired in that incident, Mayor Luke Bronin said it prompted the city to be extra cautious. That's why officers were on duty just outside the club when the shooting started.

"They responded quickly. They ran towards the gunfire. They acted quickly to administer first aid. I think because of their quick and heroic response we may have well had fewer casualties and less loss of life than might have been possible otherwise," Mayor Bronin added.

Hartford police are expected to hold a news conference around noon.