Mama bear and her cub break into home in Canton

A mama bear and at least one of her cubs appear to have broken into a home in Canton Tuesday afternoon.

Canton police said they were notified that a bear and her three cubs were poking around a home in North Canton.

When officers arrived, the mama bear and at least one of her cubs were inside the home. Two cubs were up in a tree and the mama bear stayed in the area until environmental officials arrived.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) officials said the mama bear is 10 years old and collared with no history of serious conflicts with humans. Because of this, DEEP tranquilized her and put her in a culvert trap.

Environmental Conservation Police said said they plan to haze and release the mama bear in the area.

It's unknown whether or not anyone was inside the home at the time of the incident. No additional information was immediately available.