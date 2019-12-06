Man Accused of Attempting to Murder His Wife in Enfield

Enfield police have arrested a man who is accused of attempting to murder his wife early Friday morning.

Officers received a 911 call about a domestic violence incident around 5:10 a.m. When police arrived, they said they were met by 51-year-old Daniel Burke at the door who said he had killed his wife.

Police went into the home and found a woman lying on the floor upstairs. She had visible wounds to her abdomen and neck, according to officers.

Authorities immediately began administering first aid. She was later transported to St. Francis Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery, authorities said.

Burke was placed under arrest and transported to Enfield Police Department.

He was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault, strangulation, risk of injury to a minor and possession of a dangerous weapon. Burke's bond was set at $1,000,000, police added.