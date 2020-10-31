new haven

Man Accused of Being Under the Influence Crashes Vehicle Into New Haven Business

NBCConnecticut.com

Police have arrested a man who investigators said was driving under the influence when he crashed into a business in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a security alarm at a business on Whalley Avenue in the Westville Village section of New Haven around 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had crashed into a business and was lodged inside of the building.

Firefighters, the city building inspector and utility companies responded to the scene to assist.

While crews were searching the building, firefighters said they found the driver of the vehicle in the basement of the business. According to police, the 20-year-old man from Portland sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Officers charged the man with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, investigators said.

Authorities did not release details about the extent of the damage to the building.

