South Windsor

Man Accused of Defrauding Ticket Network in South Windsor of Approx. $70,000

South Windsor Police

South Windsor police have arrested an Illinois man who is accused of defrauding Ticket Network tens of thousands of dollars in 2017.

Investigators responded to Bradley International Airport on Monday to serve an active arrest warrant on 49-year-old Timothy Whitfield, of Illinois.

According to police, Whitfield's charges stem from an investigation in August 2017 where he allegedly defrauded Ticket Network, located in South Windsor, of approximately $70,000.

Local

Manchester 12 mins ago

Driver Accused of Striking 2 Judicial Marshals in Manchester Found at Hotel in Mass.

East Haven 23 mins ago

7 Children Injured in School Bus Accident in East Haven

Officers said Whitfield bought several tickets over the phone to the 2017 Cincinnati Music Festival through fraudulent accounts. He received the tickets before the fraud was detected.

Whitfield is also accused of setting up a fake banking institution and employee to attempt to deceive Ticket Network.

He was brought to Connecticut from a state penitentiary in Kentucky, where authorities said he was serving a sentence for a similar crime.

Whitfield is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond and is in court in Manchester on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

South Windsorticket network
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us