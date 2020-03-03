Man Accused of Defrauding Ticket Network in South Windsor of Approx. $70,000

South Windsor police have arrested an Illinois man who is accused of defrauding Ticket Network tens of thousands of dollars in 2017.

Investigators responded to Bradley International Airport on Monday to serve an active arrest warrant on 49-year-old Timothy Whitfield, of Illinois.

According to police, Whitfield's charges stem from an investigation in August 2017 where he allegedly defrauded Ticket Network, located in South Windsor, of approximately $70,000.

Officers said Whitfield bought several tickets over the phone to the 2017 Cincinnati Music Festival through fraudulent accounts. He received the tickets before the fraud was detected.

Whitfield is also accused of setting up a fake banking institution and employee to attempt to deceive Ticket Network.

He was brought to Connecticut from a state penitentiary in Kentucky, where authorities said he was serving a sentence for a similar crime.

Whitfield is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond and is in court in Manchester on Tuesday.