Man accused of exposing himself in front of mom, boy on walking trail in Shelton

Shelton police have charged a man who they said was masturbating in public after a mother and her 5-year-old son saw him on a walking trail with his pants down.

Police said the woman and her son were on the walking trails in the area of Wesley Drive in Shelton around 4:30 p.m. Friday when they saw the man.

When officers arrived, the man’s pants were still down, police said.

He was taken into custody and charged with public indecency.

