Man Accused of Pushing Woman to Ground, Snatching Her Purse in Hamden

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a man who is accused of pushing a woman to the ground and snatching her purse in Hamden on Friday morning.

Officers were called to Putnam Avenue near Clifford Street around 10:20 a.m. after getting a report of a purse snatching.

According to investigators, a 68-year-old woman was walking in the area when a man pushed her to the ground and took her purse away from her.

Police said the man, later identified as 34-year-old Herbert Davis, of Hamden, ran from the area towards the Hamden Village apartment complex and entered apartment 120.

Davis was arrested and is facing charges including robbery and assault on an elderly person. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

