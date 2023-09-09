Man accused of putting feces on infractions, sliding under resident trooper's door at North Canaan town hall

A man who is accused of putting feces on parking infractions and sliding them under the door of the resident trooper's office in North Canaan town hall earlier this year has been arrested.

Investigators said a town hall employee contacted the resident trooper on July 27 to report envelopes under the door of the resident trooper's office.

Authorities checked the surveillance system and said they saw 40-year-old Christopher Jordano arrive in a red Ford pickup truck around 3:15 p.m.

The video shows him enter town hall and walk to the resident trooper's office where he finds the door is locked. After that, the video shows him leave town hall and return to his pickup truck.

Shortly after, state police said Jordano is seen on video at the door of the resident trooper's office where he slides the infractions envelope matter under the door. After that, he returns to his building and leaves the property.

It's unclear if Jordano defecated while in the truck or if he brought the feces with him to town hall.

A bio/hazard cleanup company was brought in to decontaminate the building and provide cleanup and disposal the next day.

In the three days before the incident, investigators said Jordano received six parking violations for parking vehicles on Barlow Street in an area clearly marked "no parking." Police said he was issued two tickets per day for three days for a total of six.

Officers said the vehicle Jordano arrived to town hall in was one of the same vehicles that he was given parking violations for.

Authorities said since 2004, state police have had 163 interactions with Jordano, many of which are for the parking violations.

Jordano is facing charges including breach of peace, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.