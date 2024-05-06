Mom, aunt, kids were involved in assault of teenage girl in New London: police

Police have arrested the mother and aunt of a 13-year-old girl who was assaulted in New London last month, as well as 10 children who are suspected of being involved. Police said the teen’s aunt was one of the people who injured the girl and the teen’s mother was involved in planning the assault.

Police said someone contacted them on the morning of April 30 about a video of a teenage girl being assaulted by her boyfriend and a family member.

As police investigated, they learned that the teen had been assaulted in a parking lot on Colman Street around 6:10 p.m. on April 29.

They said the video showed the teen’s aunt and 10 children either assaulting the 13-year-old or watching her being assaulted over an extended period of time.

The girl’s mother was there when it happened and police said she was involved in the planning of the assault.

The victim’s aunt has been charged with cruelty to persons, risk of injury, assault in the third degree, breach of peace in the second degree unlawful restraint in the first degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

The victim’s mother has been charged with cruelty to persons, risk of injury, reckless endangerment in the second degree, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault, conspiracy to commit breach of peace in the second degree and conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint in the first degree.

A 15-year-old was charged with cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, assault in the third degree, breach of peace in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, fourth-degree sexual assault, threatening in the second degree and second-degree strangulation.

A 12-year-old was charged with cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, conspiracy to commit assault in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Eight other children who police said are 12 or 13 years old were charged with conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit cruelty to persons.