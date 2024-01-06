Litchfield

Man accused of robbing homeowner in Litchfield during Facebook Marketplace meet up

By Cailyn Blonstein

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police are looking to identify a man who is accused of robbing a homeowner in Litchfield during a Facebook Marketplace meet up on Friday.

State police responded to Hunter Drive around 2:30 p.m. after getting a report of an active robbery.

According to state police, a man forcefully took a new laptop out of a homeowner's hands after agreeing upon a transaction through a Facebook Marketplace post.

After the robbery, authorities said the man jumped into the backseat of a black 2021 BMW four-door sedan with a New York license plate of LAZ1224. The vehicle then sped away from the scene.

A short time later, investigators said the same incident happened in Waterbury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Houle of Troop L at (860) 626-7900. Any and all calls will be kept confidential.

